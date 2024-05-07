Counterfeit medication threat addressed by non-profit organisation

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A comprehensive public awareness campaign to combat the escalating threat of counterfeit drugs and medical devices within the pharmaceutical industry was launched on Tuesday by a self-regulated non-profit organisation.

Recognizing the urgent need to address this issue, the campaign being run by the Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA) aims to educate the consumers about the risks associated with counterfeit products, including potential health hazards and treatment inefficacies.

Emphasizing the importance of a multi-faceted approach to combat counterfeiting, ASPA president Manoj Kochar said, "By educating consumers about the dangers of counterfeit drugs and medical devices, we can empower them to make informed decisions and avoid falling prey to counterfeit products." The campaign efforts focus on promoting advanced authentication and traceability solutions, including holograms, blockchain technology and security labels and the cutting-edge technologies empower the consumers to verify the authenticity of pharmaceutical products, thereby mitigating the risk of inadvertently purchasing counterfeit medications.

"In an effort to further bolster our message, we will host an online webinar titled 'PharmaGuard Navigating Counterfeiting Challenges in the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain' on May 17," he added.

Founded in 1998, the ASPA works to create awareness about the importance of authentication and traceability solutions for brand protection and consumer empowerment.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested three men after a factory producing psychotropic drugs was busted, officials said.

During the raid, 4.720 kilograms of high-quality psychotropic substance Alprazolam worth Rs 1 crore in the international market was recovered, they said. PTI NSM AS AS