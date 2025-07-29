Counterfeit medicine racket busted during raid in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) In a late night raid on Monday, the Delhi Police and Drugs Control Department busted a counterfeit medicine racket being operated from an apartment in Paschim Vihar area, officials said.

The racket was involved in manufacturing and supplying counterfeit medicines, police sources said.

According to initial reports, fake drugs of several pharmaceutical companies were being stored in bulk and supplied to multiple states from a makeshift godown inside the residential premises, they said.

A large quantity of spurious medicines has been seized, they said, adding that further investigation is underway to trace the network involved. PTI BM SSJ NB NB