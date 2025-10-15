Counterfeit toothpaste, antacid manufacturing unit busted in Delhi; 1 held

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police have busted a manufacturing unit allegedly involved in producing counterfeit toothpaste and antacid powder in north Delhi's Jagatpur area, officials said on Wednesday.

One person has been arrested in the case, police said.

Police said that a raid was carried out on Tuesday following information about the illegal production of counterfeit products in violation of the Copyright and Trade Marks Acts.

"Acting on the input, a team conducted a raid at Jagatpur Extension, where large quantities of counterfeit goods were found being manufactured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

The officer further said the accused, identified as Nabeel, a resident of Ballimaran, was allegedly engaged in the production of fake toothpaste and antacid powder, along with three labourers.

During the search, police seized a huge stock of counterfeit goods and manufacturing equipment. The recoveries included over 25,000 filled toothpaste tubes and more than 15,000 empty tubes, along with packaging materials and machines used for filling and sealing.

"Among the items recovered were 12,824 filled toothpaste tubes of 150 grams, 12,516 filled tubes of 80 grams, 10,000 empty tubes of 80 grams, and 5,250 empty tubes of 150 grams. Police also recovered 220 cartons, two gun machines, one filling machine, and 22 empty tubes ready for filling," said the DCP.

In addition, police seized 14 packaging rolls of antacid weighing around 50 kg each, 11,100 filled and unfilled pouches, four drums of raw powder weighing 20 kg each, and one large processing machine used in the manufacturing process.

An FIR has been registered, and Nabeel has been arrested. Efforts are underway to identify and trace other people associated with the racket, including suppliers and distributors of the counterfeit goods.