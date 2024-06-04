National

Counting begins for votes polled in Uttarakhand's five Lok Sabha seats

Pauri Lok Sabha Seat Ganesh Godiyal Anil Baluni

Ganesh Godiyal (L); Anil Baluni (R)

Dehradun: Counting for the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand began amid tight security on Tuesday.

Election officials said the counting process began as per schedule at 8 am across all centres.

The BJP holds all five seats in Uttarakhand, having swept the state in the general elections in 2014 and 2019..

The saffron party is seeking to score a hat-trick this time, with direct contests against main rival the Congress in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Haridwar, Garhwal (Pauri), and the Tehri Garhwal seats.

