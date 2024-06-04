Counting begins in Ladakh LS seat

Leh: Counting of votes was underway in the Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The counting of votes for the constituency, which registered a turnout of 71.82 per cent in the May 20 polling, started simultaneously at the designated centres in Leh and Kargil districts at 8 am, they said.

There are three candidates in the fray -- BJP's Tashi Gyalson, Congress' Tsering Namgyal and Kargil Democratic Alliance's Haji Haneefa Jan.

The BJP won the seat in the 2014 general elections and retained it in 2019.

The Congress has won the seat the maximum number of times -- six.