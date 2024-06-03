Counting observers deputed for counting of votes, says Punjab CEO

Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) A total of 64 observers have been deputed to oversee the counting process, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Monday said.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will begin at 8 am on Tuesday.

Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 62.80 per cent in the polling that took place on Saturday.

"A total of 64 counting observers, drawn from All India Services and Civil Services cadres of various states, will oversee the counting process," said the Punjab CEO.

These officials have been tasked with ensuring that the counting of votes is conducted transparently, efficiently, and in strict adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, he said in an official release.

Sibin C said a total of 117 counting centres have been established in the state, in 48 buildings and at 27 locations.

While most of these locations are situated in district headquarters, seven locations are outside district headquarters -- Ajnala, Baba Bakala, Abohar, Malout, Dhuri, Chhokra Rahon-Nawan Shahr, and Khooni Majra (Kharar), he added.

The CEO said the security of Electronic Voting Machines in the strong rooms at these counting centres has been given utmost priority.

"These strong rooms are secured with a double lock system and are under continuous CCTV surveillance," he said.

Representatives of political parties and authorised personnel can monitor the security through LED screens placed outside each strong room, displaying live footage of the surroundings, the Punjab CEO said.

A visitor register is maintained by on-duty personnel to record all visits and an official conducts daily inspections to ensure compliance with all protocols, he said.

On the security of the counting centres, Sibin C said a comprehensive three-tier security system, including CCTVs, has been implemented around the counting centres. PTI CHS VN VN VN