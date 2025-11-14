Counting of votes begins for 243 assembly seats in Bihar

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) The counting of votes began on Friday morning for 243 assembly seats in Bihar, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The counting of votes polled in the two-phase elections commenced at 8 am across 46 centres, they said.

According to the Election Commission’s directions, postal ballot counting will begin first, and counting of EVMs will start at 8.30 am.

Bihar had registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and November 11. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates. PTI SUK PKD BDC