National

Counting of votes begins for Jammu, Udhampur LS seats amid three-tier security

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Jitendra Singh

BJP leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File image)

Jammu: The counting of votes for the Jammu and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir began on Tuesday amid a three-tier security cordon and extensive camera surveillance at counting centres.

Thera are 34 candidates, including senior BJP leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, and former ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla of the Congress, in the fray from these constituencies.

The counting will take place at the Polytechnic College and M.A.M. College in Jammu, while the Government Degree College Kathua will serve as the counting centre for the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat. Each centre is equipped with multi-tier security and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.

CCTV cameras and videography arrangements are in place at the counting centres.

Counting of votes 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Udhampur 2024 election results Choudhary Lal Singh Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Jugal Kishore Sharma
Subscribe