Counting of votes begins for Rajasthan's 25 Lok Sabha seats

Jaipur: Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections and the bypoll to one assembly constituency in Rajasthan began amid tight security at 8 am on Tuesday.

The BJP had won all 25 parliamentary seats in the state in 2014. In 2019, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won all the seats, with the BJP securing 24 and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) one.

This time, several exit polls have predicted five to seven seats for the opposition INDIA bloc.

The Congress forged alliances with the CPI(M) in Sikar and the RLP in Nagaur while lending support to the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) in Banswara-Dungarpur. The BJP contested all 25 seats independently.

Rajasthan went to the polls in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

Counting is also underway for the Bagidora assembly bypoll in Banswara.

The seat had fallen vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya resigned and joined the BJP. He contested the Lok Sabha elections from Banswara as a BJP candidate.