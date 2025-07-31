Counting of votes continues for several panchayat posts in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jul 31 (PTI) Counting of votes was in progress on Thursday for the three-tier panchayat elections in Uttarakhand, the state election commission said.

Results for 5,913 posts of gram panchayat pradhan, 95 posts of zila panchayat members, and 1,916 posts of kshetra panchayat members have already been announced. There are a total of 7,499 posts of gram panchayat pradhan in the state. Voting for the election was held in two phases on July 24 and 28.

There are a total of 358 zila panchayat member posts and 2,974 posts for kshetra panchayat members. The counting, which began at 8 am, is likely to go on till late at night. Polling was held for the panchayat bodies in 89 blocks spread over 12 districts of the state, with a collective voter turnout of 69.16 per cent. Panchayat polls in Uttarakhand are not party-based. Candidates, regardless of their party, enter the fray as independents and contest on symbols allotted by the state election commission. Political parties, all the same, do give their backing to the contesting candidates. The ruling BJP has already claimed victory. "BJP workers have won most of the gram pradhan and ward member posts in the state. The public has given the responsibility of area Panchayat member to BJP candidates on a large scale," state BJP media Incharge Manveer Chauhan told reporters. "We are headed towards a triple-engine government in the rural areas," he said. PTI ALM VN VN