Counting of votes for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana begins

Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) The counting of votes polled to elect 17 Lok Sabha members in Telangana began at 8 AM on Tuesday with election authorities making elaborate arrangements at 34 centres across the state.

Single phase polling to the 17 LS seats was held on May 13.

Fate of several leaders, including Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy, the party's general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, senior leader Etala Rajender, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his BJP rival K Madhavi Latha are expected to be known by the evening. PTI SJR GDK SA