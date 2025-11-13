Counting of votes for Dampa bypoll to start at 8 am under tight security arrangements on Nov 14

Aizawl, Nov 13 (PTI) The counting of votes for the Dampa bypoll will begin at 8 am on November 14 under tight security arrangements, an official said on Thursday.

Mamit Election Officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu said postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes cast in EVMs, and there will be five rounds of counting. The counting will take place at the Mamit deputy commissioner complex under tight security.

There is only one counting hall and nine counting tables, including one for postal ballots, and each counting table will be supervised and monitored by a counting supervisor and two counting assistants, he said.

The officer said that the counting centre will also be monitored by central observers appointed by the Election Commission.

According to the official, all EVMs were brought to the counting centre on Wednesday, and they were securely placed in a strong room under strict surveillance.

"All necessary arrangements have been made, and we are fully prepared to undertake the counting of votes. Adequate security arrangements have also been made by the Mamit Superintendent of Police," Chawngthu told PTI.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July.

Polling for the Dampa assembly seat was held peacefully on Tuesday with 83.07 per cent of the 20,888 eligible voters exercising their franchise in the bypoll.

Five candidates - ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, BJP and People's Conference (PC) party had contested the bypoll.

For the ZPM, the result is likely to influence the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections on December 3 and the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) poll, which is likely to be held early next year.

If the ZPM wins the polls, it would boost the party's morale amid mounting criticism from opposition parties.

For the MNF, the bypoll holds special significance, as a defeat would further reduce its strength in the 40-member assembly and jeopardise its claim to the post of leader of opposition.

A party requires at least 10 MLAs for the position, and the MNF currently has nine following Sailo's death. The BJP, which is striving to expand its base in the Christian-majority state, sees the contest as an opportunity to strengthen its foothold. The party currently has two legislators in the assembly. PTI COR RG