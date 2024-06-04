Counting of votes for Delhi's 7 Lok Sabha constituencies begins

New Delhi: Counting of votes polled in Delhi's seven Lok Sabha constituencies began on Tuesday amid a three-tier security cordon at counting centres.

A total of 7,000 personnel is deployed at the seven counting centres.

The counting centres are located at SKV, Bharat Nagar, for the Chandni Chowk constituency; ITI, Nand Nagri, for North East Delhi; Sports Complex, CWG Village, for East Delhi; Atal Adarsh Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market, for New Delhi; DTU, Shahbad Daulatpur, for North West Delhi; NSUT, Dwarka, for West Delhi; and Jijabai ITI for Women, Siri Fort, for South Delhi.

A total of 162 candidates contested the elections held during the sixth phase on May 25, according to official data.

The elections pitted the BJP, which won all seven seats in 2014 and 2019, against the AAP-Congress combine.