Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct the counting of votes for the local body polls on December 21, instead of December 3.

The HC's order came on a day when polling was underway for elections to 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, days after the SEC rescheduled the elections in some local bodies to December 20.

The high court, while hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the SEC's decision, also directed that exit polls should not be announced till December 20.

Senior lawyer Firdous Mirza, appearing for one of the petitioners, told PTI that the HC has deferred the counting of votes for the local body elections to December 21.