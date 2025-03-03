Counting of votes for three MLC elections underway in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, March 3 (PTI) Counting of votes for the biennial elections of three MLC seats – two graduate and one teacher constituency – began on Monday in Andhra Pradesh.

Polls were held on February 27 for two graduate constituencies in the undivided districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur, and also one teacher constituency in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam for the southern state’s Legislative Council.

“Counting began at 8 am in Vizag, Kakinada and Guntur,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav told PTI, adding that the results could emerge by evening.

Counting of votes for Krishna and Guntur graduate election began at 8 am today at Andhra Christian College in Guntur.

The graduate MLC election for undivided East and West Godavari districts logged a voting percentage of 63.2 per cent and Krishna and Guntur 65.5 per cent while the teacher constituency election clocked an impressive 92 per cent. ROH