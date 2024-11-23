Counting of votes for West Bengal bypolls begins

Kolkata: The counting of votes for six assembly constituencies in West Bengal, where by-elections were held last week, began at 8 AM on Saturday, amid tight security, officials said.

The constituencies up for grabs are Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST).

Voter turnout in the November 13 bypolls was 69.29 per cent.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including a crude bomb attack in Bhatpara near Naihati, which claimed the life of a local TMC worker, were reported.

To ensure a smooth counting process, the Election Commission has put in place extensive security arrangements, the officials said.

Five of these seats are in the TMC's stronghold in south Bengal, while Madarihat, which was won by the BJP in 2021, remains a saffron bastion in the northern part of the state.

The by-elections were necessitated by the resignation of MLAs who had won seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, leaving their assembly constituencies vacant.

The TMC, which won five of these seats in the 2021 assembly elections, is looking to retain them.