Counting of votes polled in local body polls in Kerala commences

Thiruvananthapuram: The counting of votes polled for the 1,199 local bodies for which elections were held in two phases in Kerala began at 8 am.

Initially, the postal ballots were counted and then the EVM votes were taken up.

Initial trends shared by the State Election Commission (SEC) showed the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF and the NDA leading in various grama panchayat, block panchayat, municipality and corporation wards.

Counting is being carried out in 244 centres and 14 district collectorates.

There were some issues at a few counting centres, including Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Vadakara, over giving entry to booth agents and candidates.

The results are expected to decide the future course of campaigning of the political parties and fronts in the state for the assembly elections in Kerala in 2026.

The oath taking of elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will be held on December 21 at 10 am.

Oath taking of corporation councillors will be held on December 21 at 11 am.