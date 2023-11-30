Counting of votes to be carried out under tight security: Rajasthan chief electoral officer

Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said tight security arrangements have been made to ensure hassle-free counting of votes of the state assembly polls on December 3.

Counting of votes recorded on EVMs for the state assembly polls held on November 25 will start at 8 am, while counting of postal ballots will begin at 8.30 am.

He said that proper arrangements have been ensured at the counting centres – two centres each in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur and at one centre each in the remaining 30 districts where votes are being counted.

Gupta said that 2,524 tables have been installed at the counting centres to count the votes received in the EVMs at 51,890 polling centres. Vote counting will be completed in 4,245 rounds.

In Sheo assembly constituency, 41 rounds of counting will be carried out, while the counting of votes for Ajmer South will be completed in 14 rounds.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting sites and its surrounding areas, Gupta said, adding that a three-tier security arrangement has been set up for anyone entering the counting venue to prevent any disturbance.

In a statement, the state chief electoral officer said that 40 companies of central police forces will be deployed for the security of EVMs and 36 companies of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) will be deployed at the counting centres. Ninety-nine companies of RAC will be deployed in various districts to maintain law and order, it said.

Over 4.36 lakh voters have used postal ballots in the elections, out of which 49,365 are those above 80 years of age, 11,656 are persons with disabilities, 4, 427 are from essential services and 3.71 lakh are those who are engaged in conducting the voting process.

Gupta added that results will be declared on time without any error or delay. PTI AG SKY SKY