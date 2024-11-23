Counting of votes underway for Gambegre bypoll in Meghalaya

Shillong, Nov 23 (PTI) Counting of votes is underway for the Gambegre bypoll in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, officials said on Saturday.

The counting began at 8 AM, amid tight security, Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari told PTI.

He said 28 counting personnel have been engaged besides one supervisor and an assistant.

The counting for postal ballots is being taken up first, he said.

Polling for the bypoll took place on November 13 with over 90 per cent of the 30,086 voters exercising their franchise.

A total of 6 candidates are in the fray. PTI JOP BDC