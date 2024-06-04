Counting trends: 4 UP constituencies record margin of over 2 lakh, biggest gap in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida, Jun 4 (PTI) Lok Sabha election trends at 2 pm showed the margin to be more than two lakh votes in four of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, with BJP’s Mahesh Sharma in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far drawing the biggest lead.

The other seats where the margin of lead was over two lakh votes were Bulandshahr, Mathura and Rae Bareli (Congress’s Rahul Gandhi), according to Election Commission figures at 2 pm.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, BJP’s Mahesh Sharma was leading by a margin of over 3.32 lakh votes against Samajwadi Party’s Mahendra Singh Nagar.

In Rae Bareli, Congress’s Rahul Gandhi was ahead by a margin of 2.49 lakh votes against BJP’s Dinesh Singh.

In Bulandshahr, BJP’s Bhola Singh had a lead of over 2.69 lakh votes with Congress’ Shivram in second position.

In Mathura, BJP's Hema Malini was leading by a margin of 2.14 lakh votes against Congress's Mukesh Dhangar. The counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is still underway and final results will come later today.