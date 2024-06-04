Counting underway in 28 LS constituencies in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Counting of votes polled in 28 Lok Sabha segments in Karnataka began at 8 AM on Tuesday.

The polls were held in two phases on April 26 and May 7, during which 14 Lok Sabha segments each went for voting.

The counting began at the 29 counting centres in the State at 8 am, and a "clear picture" may emerge by mid-day, officials said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made with the deployment of more than 13,000 staff at the 29 counting centres across Karnataka for the counting of votes for the 28 constituencies, officials said. PTI KSU RS SA