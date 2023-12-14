Countries more parochial in new age globalisation, says academician Michael Hitt

Bengaluru, Dec 14 (PTI) Noted academician Michael Hitt of Texas A&M University on Thursday said there is a new age of globalisation where countries are more parochial and distribution of economic power is dynamic.

Hitt was speaking at the India Strategy Conference-2023 (ISC-2023), which started on Thursday and will go on till December 17 at the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore campus.

IIM-B has jointly organised the event with IIM Ahmedabad, ISB Hyderabad and Confederation of Indian Industry Chief Strategy Officers' Forum (CIICSO Forum).

"There is a new age of globalisation, where countries are more parochial, the distribution of economic power is dynamic and there is greater digitalisation," Dr Hitt, Professor Emeritus of Management at Mays Business School, Texas A&M University, said in his inaugural address.

He was speaking on the topic 'Meta capabilities, organisational agility and entrepreneurial strategies: Managing strategically in a non-ergodic world'.

The professor added that history has shown that creativity and ingenuity borne of entrepreneurship are often enhanced in challenging times, contributing to positive market opportunities and stronger competitive advantage over time.

According to him, three highly disruptive events took place since the year 2000, which are 9/11, the financial crisis in 2008 and the Covid pandemic.

Along with the three, several geopolitical conflicts occurred as well and in such situations, firms need new strategies to adapt and grow, Dr Hitt said. PTI GMS ROH