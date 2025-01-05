Country actively working to preserve tribal culture: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the country is actively working to preserve tribal culture with several programs being run under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

Adityanath made the remarks while interacting with the youth from Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh during the Tribal Youth Exchange Program 2025 at his residence here, according to an official statement.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi declared November 15, the birthday of Birsa Munda, as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

During the interaction, the youth shared their perspectives with the chief minister, offering insights into the rich cultures of their respective states, the statement said.

Advertisment

Adityanath said that UP is rapidly emerging as a leading state in terms of development and has established itself as one of the country's top economies.

"Security and law and order are the fundamental prerequisites for development and good governance," he said.

He urged the youth to abide by the law, as it ensures their protection.

Advertisment

He stressed that 'Rashtradharma' (duty to the nation) must always be prioritized, and there can be no compromise on this.

The chief minister also noted that the tribal community has been known as warriors who have united in strength for the nation and religion since ancient times, including during the era of Lord Ram, the statement said.

Adityanath also stressed that the Constitution instills a sense of respect for the law, reminding everyone of Dr BR Ambedkar's significant contribution as the architect of the Constitution.

Advertisment

The chief minister stated that while India is emerging as a major global power, it also faces challenges. He asserted that within the next three years, India is set to become the third-largest economy in the world.

This growth will lead to increased income for individuals, job creation, infrastructure development, and more investments, providing ample opportunities for the youth to connect and contribute, he said.

Emphasizing the need to preserve India's rich culture, folklore and tradition, the chief minister said both the central and state governments are working towards establishing a new paradigm of development, grounded in these foundations by building museums in the region.

Advertisment

Adityanath told the youth that he was pleased to see their enthusiasm for the country, society and culture. He shared an important mantra for progress in life and the bright future of coming generations: "I have nothing of my own; if the country is safe, we are all safe." Principal Secretary (Home and Information) Sanjay Prasad, Nishtha Tiwari from Union Home Ministry, and State Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Mahendra Singh Sisodia were present during the program, the statement said. PTI CDN KVK KVK