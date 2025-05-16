Country, army have bowed down before PM, says MP minister; Cong says it's insult to armed forces

Jabalpur/Indore, May 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Friday said the country, its army and soldiers have 'bowed down at the feet' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting the Congress to dub it an insult to the valour of the armed forces.

The BJP leader later claimed his statement was "distorted" by the opposition party, and he meant to say the people have bowed before the army after seeing its valour during the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

The controversy followed after another Madhya Pradesh minister, Vijay Shah, came under fire for remarks about Col Sofiya Qureshi who conducted media briefings on Operation Sindoor along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

Devda, who is the finance minister of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, was speaking at a function of Civil Defence volunteers in Jabalpur.

"We want to thank the prime minister. The entire country, its army and soldiers are 'natmastak' (with their heads bowed) at his feet. The entire country has bowed at his feet," he said.

Words are not enough to praise the reply given to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor, the BJP leader said, adding, "Let's give a big round of applause to him (Modi)." People were very angry after the Pahalgam attack where tourists were shot in front of women and children on the basis of religion, and they were distressed until the attack was avenged (through strikes on terror bases in Pakistan), he said.

As Devda's potentially controversial remark followed the row over Vijay Shah's statement, Congress trained its guns on the BJP, accusing it of "constantly insulting the army".

Speaking to PTI in Indore hours later, Devda said he was hurt to see that his statement was being "distorted." "What I meant was that during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army displayed great valour, and the people of the country bow at its feet in respect," the deputy CM said.

Congress leaders were distorting his statement "out of jealousy", he said, adding that legal action should be taken against those who are misrepresenting it.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, meanwhile, said, "The constant insult of our army by BJP leaders is extremely shameful and unfortunate. First a minister of Madhya Pradesh made an indecent comment on women soldiers, and now their Deputy Chief Minister has grossly insulted the army." The people of the entire country are proud of the valour of the army but the BJP people are "insulting" the army and instead of taking action against these leaders, the BJP is trying its best to save them, she alleged.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate played a video of Devda's remarks and asked whether anyone can imagine any Indian ever saying something as "blasphemous and brazenly shameless" as that.

"The entire country is grateful for what our armed forces have done. They have consistently taught a lesson to our enemies. Our armed forces have divided Pakistan into two. We have always given a befitting reply in 1965, 1971, 1999, and even after the Pahalgam terror strike. Our armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees by consistently destroying terrorist camps in Pakistan," she said.

"We honour their valour, their supreme sacrifice, and our heads bow as far as our armed forces are concerned. They don't just protect our borders but also protect our territorial integrity. They are the ones because of whom our people live safely and work the way we do. They guard us from the glaciers of Siachen to the deserts of Rajasthan. Such a statement is an insult that no Indian is willing to take," she said.

PM Modi should immediately sack Devda, and if he does not, "we will be forced to believe that this was said with his permission", said the Congress spokesperson.

When Vijay Shah, another minister from Madhya Pradesh, insulted one of India's most decorated soldiers, Col Qureshi, the BJP neither questioned him nor took any action, Shrinate alleged.

"Both the Delhi and Madhya Pradesh governments remained mute spectators until the Jabalpur High Court ordered an FIR to be filed (against Shah) - an FIR that has since been reduced to a mockery. The High Court has taken strong cognisance of the matter, clearly stating that the charges listed in the FIR would not stand the test of law and has directed that the FIR be amended without fear or favour," she added.

"The BJP had absolutely no role in the freedom movement and made no sacrifices. Modi ji once claimed that a corporate or a trader in India is braver than Indian soldiers. Forget avenging the supreme sacrifice of our 20 bravehearts in Galwan — we have continued doing business with China. Our trade deficit with China now stands at 100 billion dollars," she said.

Congress has already sought the sacking of minister Vijay Shah after he purportedly said, referring to the terrorists who killed tourists in Pahalgam last month, that "those who wiped sindoor (vermilion) off our daughters' forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson."