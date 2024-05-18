Country at dangerous crossroads, have to save democracy, constitution: Mann in Haryana

Chandigarh, May 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday claimed that India is currently at a "dangerous crossroads" and the fight in this Lok Sabha election is to save the nation's democracy and constitution.

The senior AAP leader alleged that the BJP leaders are blinded by power.

"They don't realize this country is not anyone's personal property. It belongs to 140 crore people. Our freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for the sake of this country," he said.

Campaigning for AAP candidate in Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat Sushil Gupta, the Punjab chief minister said the BJP should not be under the illusion that they can break his party by imprisoning Arvind Kejriwal or silence it by freezing its bank accounts.

Mann addressed a public meeting in Pundri, an assembly segment under the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, and also participated in roadshows at Guhla, Pehowa and Radaur. "Democracy and constitution are in danger and we have to save it," he asserted.

Claiming that the ongoing Lok Sabha poll is about saving the country which "stands at a dangerous crossroads", Mann said, "The country is at a point where it will either head towards dictatorship or have democratically elected leaders who work according to the people's wishes." "The country will either fall into the hands of a party that wants to abolish the Constitution or into the hands of parties that want the country to progress," Mann said.

He claimed that after the first four phases of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leaders have realised that neither they are going to achieve its poll slogan of winning more than 400 seats, nor are they even retaining power at the Centre.

"When PM Modi realised that he was losing, he started giving threatening speeches," Mann said.

Voting in 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana will be held in the sixth phase on May 25. PTI SUN NSD NSD