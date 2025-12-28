Country bomb found at house of RJD councillor in Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 28 (PTI) A country-made bomb was found at the porch of the house of an RJD councillor at Azhiyur near Vadakara here on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred after the councillor allegedly voted in favour of the UDF in the election to the Vadakara block panchayat president’s post, resulting in the LDF losing power.

Police said the explosive was found near the veranda of the house belonging to RJD councillor Rajani on Sunday morning.

RJD is a constituent of the LDF, which won eight seats in the Vadakara block panchayat.

As the UDF also secured eight seats, an election was held to choose the block panchayat president.

During the voting, Rajani voted for the UDF candidate, leading to the LDF’s defeat.

Later, Rajani informed LDF leaders that she had mistakenly cast her vote in favour of the UDF.

According to police, the country bomb was noticed at around 6.30 am on the veranda of the councillor’s house.

The window glass of an office room at the house was also found damaged.

Based on a complaint lodged by Rajani’s son-in-law, Chombala police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosive Substances Act.

The FIR said that tension had been prevailing in the area following the voting-related incident Police said the explosive was retrieved by the Bomb Detection and Defusal Squad. CCTV cameras in the area are being examined as part of the investigation, police added.