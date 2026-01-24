Country bombs hurled at police vehicle escorting history-sheeter in TN, three cops injured

Perambalur (Tamil Nadu), Jan 24 (PTI) Unidentified assailants hurled country bombs at a police escort vehicle near the Thirumandhurai toll plaza on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway on Saturday in an attempt to attack a history sheeter being transported in it, police said.

Three police personnel sustained injuries in the blast and the ensuing melee, they said.

The attack targeted 'Vellai' Kali, a notorious history-sheeter from Madurai with over 30 criminal cases including nine murders.

According to preliminary reports, as the police van approached the Perambalur district limits, a gang traveling in two cars intercepted the vehicle and hurled multiple country bombs, attempting to neutralise the police escort to reach the history-sheeter.

In self-defense and to prevent the prisoner’s escape or assassination, the police personnel reportedly opened fire at the vehicles, forcing the attackers to flee the scene.

A senior officer said the assailants fled towards Chennai.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Perambalur Government Hospital for treatment.

“They suffered minor injuries and are being treated at the moment,” the officer said.

The condition of 'Vellai' Kali is reported to be stable as the police successfully shielded him from the direct impact of the explosives.

The incident triggered a sharp political reaction.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the DMK government.

He noted that while Chief Minister M K Stalin was “patting his own back” in the State Assembly, the state’s security apparatus was “shattered on the highways”.

EPS further alleged that criminals no longer fear the police under the current administration.

“A situation prevails where there is absolutely no fear of the police, who deal with crimes, or of this government. While the law and order situation is being made a mockery of, I do not know whom Chief Minister Stalin — who is rotating the wheels of administration in a lackadaisical manner — is going to blame for this incident,” wrote Palaniswami in his post. PTI JR ROH