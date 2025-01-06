Country determined to completely eradicate Naxalism: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the Chhattisgarh Naxal attack and said that the country is determined to completely eradicate Naxalism.

Eight jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian driver were killed after the Naxals blew up their vehicle with a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) in the state's Bijapur district on Monday.

It is the biggest strike by Maoists on security forces in the state in the last two years and the first assault in 2025.

"The Naxalite attack on security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh is condemnable. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the security of the country.

"Our country is determined to completely eradicate Naxalism," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI AKV RT