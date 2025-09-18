Country fortunate to have got 'visionary leader' as PM Modi: J P Nadda

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said the country is fortunate to have got such a "visionary leader" who has not only presented India's cultural heritage and profound thoughts at the global stage but also raised his voice for the entire humanity.

He was addressing an event organised for the screening of 'My Country First: The Untold Story of Narendra Modi' at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here in the national capital.

Nadda, also a Union minister, said the prime minister's entire life has revolved around serving the nation with a 'Nation First' resolve.

"It is the good fortune of the country that we have got a visionary leader like Narendra Modi," he said.

The BJP is also "fortunate" to have a personality like him as its leader, he added.

Nadda said it is not just the BJP and its workers who are proud of Prime Minister Modi for his contributions but also the people of the country.

"He has presented India's cultural heritage and profound thoughts at a global stage, which has been acknowledged by the leaders from across the world. Our prime minister has not only led India but also spoken out for the entire humanity and given it a new direction," the BJP chief said, exhorting people to take inspiration from Modi's life.

The event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra and other leaders of the party.