Country has gained good momentum, moving in right direction, says Bhagwat

Nagpur, Dec 3 (PTI) India has gained good momentum and everything will be right soon due to the huge knowledge base and research ability the country possesses, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday.

Advertisment

He was addressing medical researchers, doctors and scientists at Central India Institute of Medical Science (CIIIMS) a charitable trust in Nagpur, at the inauguration of next generation sequencing facilities there.

India was way ahead in science and other streams before it was invaded, after which the country regressed a little due to slavery and other factors, he said.

India, which has the ability to accumulate knowledge on new aspects and share it with the world, was progressing very well in the last 20 years, he said.

Advertisment

When those attending the event asked Bhagwat for help to get funds as well as research friendly policies from the government since it was a charitable hospital, he said, "The country has gained very good momentum today and the world is learning from us in many sectors. There are many innovators in the new generation today." "But I feel the government and administration are finding it a little tough to match the speed at which society is moving and people working in the field of science are moving. The government has to encourage them and give them policies. It is taking little time to reach out till the roots. The problem is in the delay in reaching out," he added.

However, he said all these aspects would soon be on the right track since "we are moving in the right direction".

"I want to tell you with guarantee that very soon a time will come in India that all these complaints will not be there. Since you are in trouble it must be hard for you. It takes time for all this to happen. But in a very short time all these things will get right," he claimed.

Bhagwat told them he would convey their demands to the concerned persons since they (government) also want the country to progress. PTI CLS BNM BNM