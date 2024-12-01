Country has transformed under BJP leadership, but Oppn has not: Nadda

Indore, Dec 1 (PTI) The country has transformed under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party but opposition parties have not changed yet, Union Minister JP Nadda said on Sunday.

He was speaking at an event organised in Indore in Madhya Pradesh to mark World AIDS Day.

"I do not want to indulge in politics today, but many people say nothing has changed in the country. I just tell them that your status has not changed, everything else has changed. You are in opposition and will stay like this in future also," the BJP president said.

He cited India's successful campaign against COVID-19 and asserted that strong medical infrastructure has been developed in different areas of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"If someone can see how the country changes, it is a very good thing. I often say that I can improve your eyesight, but I can't give you vision. Now if someone does not have vision, what should I do? Intelligence is required for vision," the Union health and family welfare minister emphasised.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, Nadda said it took 40 years for tetanus medicine to come to India, 20 to 25 years for TB medicine, 20 years for diphtheria medicine and 100 years for Japanese encephalitis medicine. PTI HWP ADU BNM