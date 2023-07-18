Country is our family, we are fighting for it: Uddhav Thackeray on dynasts jibe at oppn

Bengaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) "The country is our family and we are fighting for it" - former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday, in a riposte to BJP's criticism that the opposition leaders were pursuing dynastic politics and were only concerned about the welfare of their families.

Thackeray, while addressing a joint presser after 26 opposition parties pledged to get together under Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in the next general elections, also said that their next meeting will be in Mumbai.

"Some people think we are fighting for the family. Yes, the country is our family and we are fighting for this family. The country is our family and we have to save our family," Thackeray said.

He was apparently referring to to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent attack on opposition leaders that they have all come together to "save their families".

Speaking at the press conference after an over four-hour meeting of opposition leaders, Thackeray said all parties have come together to fight for the country and save it.

"People asked me how parties with different ideologies come together, but we need to have different ideologies and that is what is called a democracy," the Maharashtra leader, who was earlier an ally of the BJP, said.

Thackeray said their fight is not for their party or against any other party or individual, but to free the country of the dictatorial policies.

"Our fight is against their policy, 'tanashahi' (dictatorship). The way the freedom struggle was fought in the past era, now freedom is in danger and we have all come together for this freedom. We are fully confident that we will succeed," he said.

"Kharge ji told us about the name of our alliance - INDIA, for which we are all fighting and will take it forward. That is why we have come together," he said.

In his brief address, the Shiv Sena leader (UBT) said they held a very successful second meeting today and the third meeting would be held in Mumbai, the date for which would be announced soon.

He claimed that there is fear among the people of the country as to what will happen next. "We want to assure them that 'daro mat, hum hain' (Don't fear, we are there)," he asserted.

Referring to the Hindi movie 'Main Hoon Na', he said, "The same way 'Hum hain na' (we are there). Why do you fear? Don't worry, one individual or party cannot be the country." Thackeray said the people of the country will come forward to support INDIA.

"We will keep our country safe," he stressed.

The former Maharashtra chief minister thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar for hosting the Bengaluru meeting.

"The next meeting will be held in Mumbai and we will soon fix the date for it," he said.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee lauded Uddhav Thackeray saying he was an ex-chief minister but he will be chief minister again. PTI ASG/SKC RT