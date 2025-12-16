Country-made bombs found in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 16 (PTI) Two country-made bombs were recovered from a deserted plot in this district on Tuesday, police said.

The explosives were found in an area near the Sree Narayana Math at Kutteri.

Based on the information received, a bomb squad soon rushed to the spot and defused them, they said.

In view of the development, police have stepped up surveillance in the area following reports of a potential law-and-order situation in the politically sensitive district, sources added. PTI CORR/ LGK ADB