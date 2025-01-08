Country-made gun, Maoist items seized in Odisha’s Kandhamal, Rayagada districts

Phulbani, Jan 8 (PTI) Security personnel seized a country-made gun and Maoist items during combing operations in Odisha’s Kandhamal and Rayagada districts, police said on Wednesday.

A joint squad of Kandhamal police, CRPF and the special operations group found the items while carrying out combing operations in different forest areas under Balliguda and Tumudibandha in Kandhamal district and adjoining Madanpur and Rampur police station areas in Rayagada district last week, Kandhamal SP Harish BC told reporters.

Other items included Maoist uniforms, medicines, shoes, blankets, umbrellas, wires, among others, he said. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB