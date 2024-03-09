Country-made liquor worth Rs 26.94 lakh seized in Thane district; two held

Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) The state excise department seized country-made liquor worth Rs 26.94 lakh and arrested two persons in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

A flying squad of the state excise department intercepted a tempo in Kalyan town on Friday and recovered 48,400 bottles packed in cartons concealed under sanitary napkins, said Nilesh Sangde, superintendent of Central Excise, Thane.

Sainath Nagesh Ramgirwar (27) and Amardeep Shantaram Fulzele (29), who were transporting the contraband, were arrested under the Prohibition Act, he said.

The seized liquor is valued at Rs 26.94 lakh, and the tempo worth Rs 26.2 lakh was also impounded in the operation, the official said. PTI COR ARU