Chandigarh: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday appealed to people to make Narendra Modi victorious a third time, saying that for the country to become more secure, it needs a 'damdar' prime minister.

Thakur made the remarks at a poll rally he took out to marshal support for the party's Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon.

"We need to make our country more secure so we need a 'damdar' (strong) prime minister. For further development, we need a full majority government.

"We need more continuity and stability in the government for further implementation of policies and programmes, because the last mile delivery is the key and that is what the Modi government has ensured," he said.

Thakur said several terror attacks took place but the Congress could not do anything when its alliance was in power at the Centre.

"You formed the Modi government and when Pakistan did something, it carried out a surgical strike and an air strike in its territory," he said.

Thakur also accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics.

"They have snatched five percent quota of the SC, ST and OBC in states which are ruled by the grand old party," he said.

The Congress, which brought 62 amendments in the Constitution, is now saying the BJP will amend the Constitution, Thakur said.

"The Congress said that Pakistan's hands are not tied. Another said Pakistan has a nuclear weapon. Then another leader said open the Wagah border and let patients from Pakistan come.... Not patients, it is militants who come from Pakistan," he said.

The minister said that the Nehru-Gandhi family could not open the gates of the Kartarpur corridor in 70 years. "Now they want Wagah border be opened for those who spread terrorism." Voting for Chandigarh will be held on June 1.