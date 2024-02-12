Country on trajectory to become third-largest economy in world by 2030: Sonowal

Guwahati, Feb 12 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said India is on a trajectory toward becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2030 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

India has created the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem by instituting initiatives such as Start-Up India, which has resulted in creating innumerable opportunities for the youth of the country, the Union minister for shipping, waterways, ports, and ayush said at the 'Rozgar Mela' here after the PM virtually addressed newly recruited persons who were handed over appointment letters.

''India had reeled under poverty during the dark era of Congress governments but a new age has dawned now where welfare of people, growth of economy and development of society are foremost important action areas for the Modi government'', he said.

The PM has a vision to transform India to become completely 'Atmanirbhar' and the most powerful nation by the end of Amrit Kaal, the Union minister said.

Advertisment

''During this phase, the contribution of the youth as stakeholders holds the most important position as changemakers. As we welcome the new recruits to the government today, I congratulate you and call upon all to commit to the cause of nation building by becoming true Karmayogis'', Sonowal said.

'Modi Ki Guarantee' has confirmed that welfare of the people is possible by working for them sincerely and the Prime Minister has ''delivered with his works, keeping his words and giving his identity as true Karmayogi. Let us all join in this wonderful initiative of his and commit ourselves to the cause of nation building", he added.

Sonowal distributed appointment letters to 158 candidates who joined various departments and central government organisations such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Central GST, BSF, CISF, Indian Post, CRPF, FCI, EPFO, Banking services among others.

Rozgar Mela was held at 47 locations across the country and is a step towards the fulfilment of the PM's commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation in the country.

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal where more than 880 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format. PTI DG DG MNB