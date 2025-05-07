Country proud of armed forced for Operation Sindoor: Vankaiah Naidu

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said the country is proud of the armed forces which conducted Operation Sindoor with precision strikes on terror camps across the border.

"The entire nation is proud of our Armed Forces who conducted Operation Sindoor with precision strikes on terror targets to demonstrate that Bharat has zero tolerance for terrorism," Naidu said in a post on X.

"The government has shown its firm resolve to stamping out terrorism with a multi-pronged approach and punishing the planners and perpetrators of such cruel acts of terror such as the horrific killings of innocent civilians in Pahalgam," Venkaiah said.

Indian armed forces destroyed nine terrorist infrastructure, including that of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in a 25-minute "measured" and "non-escalatory" missile and drone strike early Wednesday.

The attack was launched in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists at Baisaran on April 22. PTI SKC SKC VN VN