Country proud of armed forces for avenging Pahalgam terror attack: J&K LG

Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the country is proud of the armed forces for avenging the Pahalgam terror attack by launching Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

The LG also echoed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's words that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"Nation is proud of our armed forces for scripting a historic victory saga of 'Operation Sindoor' with bravery and avenging Pahalgam terror attack. They have given exemplary punishment to terror planners sitting in Pakistan by dismantling their terror bases and killing top terrorists," Sinha said in a series of posts on X.

He also posted pictures of the defence minister interacting with soldiers at the Army's 15 Corps headquarters at Badami Bagh here. The LG was also present at the function.

"The world has seen that terrorism in J&K Union Territory is engineered and executed by Pakistan and our mighty forces have ensured that now we will enter deep into Pakistan's heartland and kill the terrorists and we'll also treat future acts of terror as an act of war," he said.

Sinha seconded the defence minister's call for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take the nuclear weapons of Pakistan under its supervision.

"As Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh Ji said, Pakistan's nuclear blackmail won't work now and its nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of International Atomic Energy Agency," he added. PTI MIJ RC