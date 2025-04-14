Country saw blackouts under Congress rule, now exporting electricity: PM Modi

Yamunanagar, Apr 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there were blackouts when the Congress was in power before 2014 but India's power production has doubled in the last decade and it is now exporting electricity.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of an 800-MW ultra-critical modern thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant here, the prime minister said Haryana is seeing "double speed" of the BJP's double-engine government.

The thermal power unit, spread across 233 acres and worth around Rs 8,470 crore, is expected to become operational by March 2029. It will significantly boost Haryana's energy self-sufficiency and provide uninterrupted power supply across the state.

Taking forward the vision of 'Gobardhan' (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan), Modi also laid the foundation stone of a compressed biogas plant in Mukarabpur here.

The plant, slated for completion by 2027, will have an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and will help in effective organic waste management while contributing to clean energy production and environmental conservation, a statement said.

Modi also digitally inaugurated the 14.4-km Rewari Bypass project, worth around Rs 1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will decongest Rewari City, reduce Delhi-Narnaul travel time by an hour, and boost economic activity in the region.

Before reaching Yamunanagar, Modi addressed a public gathering in Hisar after he flagged off a commercial flight from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar to Ayodhya and also laid the foundation stone of the new terminal building at the airport.

Extending greetings to countrymen on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Modi said his government is guided by Baba Saheb's vision, which, he said, "is showing direction to us in the journey of Viksit Bharat".

He said Yamunanagar is not just a city, but also an important part of the country's industrial map. From plywood to brass to steel, this entire region gives strength to the country's economy, he said.

He recalled having frequently travelled to Yamunanagar as party in-charge in Haryana in the 1990s.

For the third term in a row, Haryana is witnessing the "double speed" of the double-engine government. And, pointing towards Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Modi said "Now Saini is saying triple engine government (in reference to BJP ruled government at the Centre, in Haryana and BJP also recently winning the civic polls in the state)".

'Viksit Haryana' is our resolve for 'Viksit Bharat', said Modi. To realise this, to serve the people of Haryana, to fulfil the dreams of the youth here, we keep working with greater speed and on a bigger scale, he said.

The developmental schemes started here today are a living example of this. I am proud that our government is working by taking forward the ideas of Dr Ambedkar, he said.

Baba Saheb described the development of industries as the path to social justice, said the prime minister, while adding that he had understood the problems of small landholders.

Ambedkar used to say Dalits do not have adequate land holdings for farming and he felt that Dalits would benefit most by the industry, he said.

It was Baba Saheb's vision that Dalits will get more employment from the industry which will raise their living standards, he said.

Modi said Sir Chhotu Ram, who was considered a messiah of the farmers, used to say prosperity in villages will come when farmers along with doing farming will increase their income through small enterprises.

About Chaudhary Charan Singh, Modi said his thinking was also no different. He used to say that industrial development should complement agriculture, he said.

Both (industry and agriculture) are pillars of our economy, said Modi. This is the spirit of Make in India, idea and inspiration. Our government is giving a lot of thrust in manufacturing, he said.

In this year's budget, we announced "Mission Manufacturing" whose aim is Dalits, downtrodden, deprived sections, youths get maximum employment, he said.