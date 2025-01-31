Country shaping future where culture, development move forward together: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The past decade was a period of "revival" of India's cultural consciousness and, with pride in heritage, the country is shaping a future where culture and development move forward together, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.

In her address to a joint sitting of Parliament, marking the commencement of the Budget Session, she also said that, through the government's efforts, India had established its identity as a "global leader on the cultural stage".

"This year, we will celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who had said, 'True nationalism lies not only in the physical unity of India but in strengthening its cultural unity...'. In the same spirit, the 2,550th Nirvana Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir was celebrated with reverence, and the 525th birth anniversary of Sant Mirabai enthusiastically observed across the country," the president said.

Cultural centres are being established in several countries in memory of the great poet-saint Thiruvalluvar. The government is promoting national unity through cultural initiatives such as the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, Kashi-Telugu Sangamam, and Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, she highlighted.

"With pride in our heritage and dedication to progress, we are shaping a future where culture and development move forward together," she said.

The president also asserted the importance of Indian manuscripts, saying they were "a priceless heritage" containing vast knowledge that needed to be studied, researched and utilised for the benefit of humanity.

The process of digitising and preserving these manuscripts using advanced technology is being initiated on a mission mode, Murmu added.

"A significant pillar of the nation's heritage is our rich linguistic culture. I am pleased to inform you that the government has granted classical language status to Assamese, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit and Bengali. For easy communication in all languages, the language platform Bhashini powered by AI is being widely used by citizens of the country," she added.

"Through the efforts of my government, India has established its identity as a global leader on the cultural stage," the president said.

She also recalled hosting the first Asian Buddhist Conference, and the meeting of the World Heritage Committee, with participation from 140 countries.

"Through the celebration of International Yoga Day, the entire world is now embracing India's rich tradition of yoga," Murmu said. PTI KND SZM SZM