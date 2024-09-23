Country wants answers from BJP, RSS on 5 'burning' questions Kejriwal asked: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said there was "silence" within the BJP and RSS on five questions asked by his party chief Arvind Kejriwal, and pressed for answers from Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

"The whole country wants answers from the BJP and the RSS on the five burning questions asked by Kejriwal," Singh said.

The Delhi BJP retaliated by asking back five questions to Kejriwal, including why he "betrayed" the anti-corruption movement leader Anna Hazare and "did not fulfil" the promise of bringing in the institution of Lokpal.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "After Arvind Kejriwal responds to the five questions the BJP asked him, we will also respond." In his 'Janta Ki Adalat' rally at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, Kejriwal presented posers to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh head, asking if he agreed with the BJP's politics of targeting opposition parties and their governments using central agencies, and inducting leaders whom it called "corrupt" in the party.

Kejriwal also sought Bhagwat's reply on whether the 'rule' of retirement at 75 years that applied to BJP leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, applies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi too. PTI VIT VIT TIR TIR