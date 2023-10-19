Country-wide caste census will be carried out if Congress comes to power, says Rahul Gandhi

Peddapalli (Telangana), Oct 19 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that caste census work will be taken up across the country if the party comes to power in Telangana and at the Centre.

Speaking at a rally here, he said, “I am informing you, we will start caste census work after we come to power in Telangana. We will take up the same in India also." He said he had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the data of the caste census done by Congress. “I asked the Prime Minister, if you are supporting OBCs, then why don't you make the data of caste census public,” he said.

Speaking about issues in Telangana, he said if the party comes to power in the state, the Congress government would not allow the alleged proposal to privatise the Singareni mines to go forward.

The Congress had given five 'poll guarantees' ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections and fulfilled those promises, Rahul said, adding that the party would similarly implement all six guarantees announced for Telangana, as soon as it forms the government in the state.

Responding to the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's comments that there are no funds for the schemes (guarantees), he said, "KCR ji, it will not be your government but a government of the people. We will take out that (money) which is going into your (KCR) pocket today and give it to the people." PTI GDK VVK ANE