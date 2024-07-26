Country will always be indebted to them: Congress pays tributes to Kargil War martyrs

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil War on the occasion of the 25th 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserting that the country will always be indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Congratulations to our brave soldiers, their families and all Indians on the occasion of 25th 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. We bow our heads in tribute to the martyrdom of our heroes who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting our motherland in the Kargil War." "We are proud of their indomitable courage and valour," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

25वें ‘कारगिल विजय दिवस’ के अवसर पर हमारे वीर सैनिकों, उनके परिवारों और सभी भारतीयों को बधाई।



कारगिल युद्ध में हमारी मातृभूमि की रक्षा करते हुए सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले हमारे वीरों की शहादत को हम सिर झुकाकर नमन करते हैं।



हमें उनके अदम्य साहस व पराक्रम पर गर्व है।



— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 26, 2024

Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the martyrs of the Kargil War.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, my salutations to the immortal martyrs who sacrificed themselves to protect India. The country will always be indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice," the former Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Kargil Vijay Diwas is that golden page of Indian military history which reminds us of the valour and sacrifice of our brave soldiers.

"In the Kargil War, the brave soldiers of our army, while facing difficult conditions, put their lives at stake and drove away the enemy and made the country proud by hoisting the tricolour on the high peaks of the Himalayas," she said.

"Salute to all the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the country! The country will always remain indebted to our brave martyrs," Priyanka Gandhi said.

कारगिल विजय दिवस भारतीय सैन्य इतिहास का वह सुनहरा पन्ना है जो हमें हमारे बहादुर जवानों के शौर्य, पराक्रम और बलिदान की याद दिलाता है।



— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 26, 2024

In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress said, "'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of the indomitable courage and determination of the country's heroes. On this day, the brave sons of Mother India, on the strength of their amazing valour, drove away the enemy from Kargil and hoisted the tricolour flag." "We are proud of the heroes dedicated to protecting the nation. We salute them," the party said.