Country will not forgive Cong for imposing Emergency: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jun 25 (PTI) Attacking the Congress on the 49th anniversary of the Emergency, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the country will not pardon the party for its decision and demanded that it apologize to the people.

"This black chapter (Emergency) was promulgated at midnight 50 years ago. The Congress had throttled the democracy," Adityanath told reporters at his official residence here.

He blamed former prime minister Indira Gandhi for the decision to impose the Emergency and put opposition leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani in jail.

The country will not pardon the Congress for imposing the Emergency and it should apologise to the people, he added.

Fifty years later, Adityanath said, the face of the Congress might have changed but "its character remains the same".

He said the Congress is moving on the same path even today and wherever the party is in power, its governments are behaving similarly.

On June 25, 1975, Gandhi imposed the Emergency in the country, suspending civil liberties, jailing opposition leaders and dissidents and effecting press censorship. PTI AR SNS DIV DIV