Country will not tolerate Ambedkar's insult, HM Shah should apologise: Rahul

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the country will not tolerate Babasaheb Ambedkar's insult and demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise for his remarks in the Rajya Sabha.

Several MPs of the INDIA bloc, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament premises demanding Shah's apology for his remarks which they claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar.

Sharing pictures from the protest, Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi, "Baba Saheb is the architect of the Constitution, a great man who gave direction to the country. The country will not tolerate his insult or the insult to the Constitution framed by him. Home Minister should apologize!"

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared pictures from the protest on X.

"One gets rights by taking the name of Ambedkar ji. Taking the name of Ambedkar ji is a symbol of human dignity. Ambedkar ji's name is a symbol of self-respect of crores of Dalits and deprived people," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution show that the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.

Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh had shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the upper house.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah had said, taking a swipe at the opposition.

"अभी एक फैशन हो गया है- अंबेडकर, अंबेडकर, अंबेडकर, अंबेडकर, अंबेडकर..



इतना नाम अगर भगवान का लेते तो सात जन्मों तक स्वर्ग मिल जाता."



अमित शाह ने बेहद घृणित बात की है.



इस बात से जाहिर होता है कि BJP और RSS के नेताओं के मन में बाबा साहेब अंबेडकर जी को लेकर बहुत नफरत है.



नफरत… pic.twitter.com/UMvMAq43O8 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 17, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stoutly defended Shah from the Congress' charge that he insulted Ambedkar in his speech in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the Home Minister in fact exposed the party's "dark history of insulting" the architect of the Constitution, leaving the main opposition "stung and stunned".

"They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics. Sadly, for them, people know the truth," Modi said in a series of posts on X.

If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken!



The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2024