Country will not tolerate insult to PM Modi's mother: Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) Haryana's Energy and Transport Minister Anil Vij condemned the alleged derogatory remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during an INDIA bloc event in Bihar recently.

"The country will not tolerate such derogatory remarks," Vij said on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday held Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responsible for the alleged insults aimed at Modi's mother during Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar, asserting that the people of the state would respond appropriately to the opposition party for its "politics of abuse." Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, also called on Gandhi to apologise for the incident. Echoing these sentiments, Vij told reporters in Ambala that both Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav must apologise to the entire nation.

On Sunday, Vij led a protest demonstration in Ambala Cantonment, where he is an MLA, condemning the alleged derogatory remarks. He asserted that this was not just about the Prime Minister's mother, but an "insult to every mother and every woman in India." "By remaining silent, Rahul Gandhi has endorsed this mindset. Until both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav publicly apologise, the people will not forgive them." Vij mentioned further.

Accusing the Congress and the RJD of bringing politics to "its lowest point by allowing abuses to be voiced from their rally stage", Vij emphasised that it did not matter who made the remarks, as the responsibility lay with Gandhi and Yadav, under whose leadership the rally was organised.

"Shockingly, no Congress leader has apologised or even condemned this shameful act, which shows tacit approval. But this nation will never accept it," Vij stated.

A large number of BJP workers, led by Vij, staged a protest march through the main markets of Ambala Cantonment. Slogans such as "Pradhan Mantri Modi ji ki maa ka apmaan nahi sahega hindustan" (India won't tolerate insult to Prime Minister Modi's mother) and "Rahul gandhi murdabaad" (down with Rahul Gandhi) were raised.

The procession began at the BJP office on Nicholson Road in Ambala and passed through Sadar Bazaar Chowk, Bajaja Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi, Hanuman Market, Pul Chameli, Kesra Bazaar, and Kabadi Bazaar before returning to Nicholson Road. PTI SUN MPL MPL