Country will see new film to be released on June 4: Akhilesh Yadav

Azamgarh: A new film will be released on June 4 which the country will see with greater enthusiasm, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday, exuding confidence about the victory of the opposition alliance in the ongoing parliamentary polls.

Advertisment

Yadav alleged that Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BSP is helping the saffron party by splitting the opposition SP votes, he added.

"The INDIA alliance is surging ahead with the passing of every round of voting. A new film will be released on June 4 which the country will see with enthusiasm," Yadav said, addressing a rally in favour of SP nominee Dharmendra Yadav.

Advertisment

Counting of votes will take place on June 4.

"Five phases of voting so far indicate that the BJP is on its way out from the government. The sixth phase of voting will remove the saffron party (from power)," the SP chief said.

Five phases of voting have been completed in Uttar Pradesh while the sixth is scheduled on May 25. Dharmendra Yadav is pitted against Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' of the BJP in Azamgarh.

Advertisment

Nirahua had defeated Dharmendra Yadav two years ago in the bypoll which was necessitated after Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seat following his victory in the assembly polls from Karhal.

The SP supremo talked about scrapping the Agniveer scheme of recruitment in the armed forces. He asserted that the job in the state police will be restricted for three years.

He said the SP will go for a caste census in UP after coming to power at the national level.

Advertisment

Akhilesh Yadav said since the days of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party always took special care for the development of Azamgarh.

The SP chief asked the crowd to give a better victory margin in Azamgarh than Kannauj, from where Akhilesh Yadav himself is a candidate in the ongoing polls.

He said the party will gain from Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali joining the SP.

In the bypolls earlier, Jamali as a BSP candidate had cornered decent number of votes leading to the defeat of the SP nominee.

Azamgarh will go to vote in the sixth phase on May 25.