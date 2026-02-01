Country working in mission mode to realise Guru Ravidas's vision, FTA with EU to benefit Punjab: PM Modi

Jalandhar (Punjab), Feb 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is now working in a "mission mode" to realise Guru Ravidas's vision of a society where nobody is deprived as he renamed the Adampur airport here after the revered saint.

The prime minister also said the Union Budget 2026-27 laid huge focus on transforming several cities including Jalandhar and Ludhiana into big centres of development and asserted that the recent free trade agreement with the European Union would benefit Indian manufacturers, including those in Punjab, in exporting their products.

Modi, who visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan here, paid tributes to Guru Ravidas on the occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of the 15th century saint who is remembered as a social reformer and poet.

"I am satisfied that after so many decades after Independence, the country is now working in a mission mode to realise the vision of Guru Ravidas. This mission is called the target of Viksit Bharat," he said.

"Viksit Bharat means such a country where nobody is compelled to live in poverty, where there is respect for all and opportunities for all. With the blessings of Sant Ravidas, I am sure that we will certainly achieve the target of Viksit Bharat," he said while addressing a gathering at the Dera.

Modi's visit to the Dera came days after its head Sant Niranjan Dass was chosen for Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, on January 25.

His visit to Punjab comes when the BJP is trying to expand its political footprint in the state ahead of the assembly polls due early next year.

Earlier, the prime minister reached the Adampur airport in Jalandhar at around 3.45 pm following the presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Modi unveiled the new name of the Adampur airport as Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport, Adampur and also virtually inaugurated the civil terminal building at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana.

He said it is a matter of immense honour and pride that today, on the auspicious occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti, it has been decided that the Adampur airport will now be known as 'Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport'.

"This is a joyous day for countless people. It is a fitting tribute to the timeless ideals of Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji. His message of equality, compassion and service continues to motivate us all greatly," Modi later said in a post on X.

Addressing the gathering at the Dera, he said the saint gave a message of equality.

"His teachings led to new awareness in society, which began to recognise and overcome its weaknesses," the prime minister said.

In Punjab too, lakhs of people walked on the path of Guru Ravidas's teachings and adopted his ideals. Guru Ravidas also presented a vision for the country's future, he said.

Speaking about Guru Ravidas's concept of a 'Begampura shehr', Modi said the revered saint had envisioned a society where no one is unhappy and deprived.

Praising Dera Sachkhand Ballan, he said in the field of social service, the works of the Dera has been highly commendable.

"...the work related to education and health, this work is being carried out under the guidance of Sant Niranjan Dass Ji Maharaj. Under his leadership, the ideas of Shri Guru Ravidas Ji have also spread to many countries around the world," he said.

Modi also took blessings of Dera head Sant Dass by touching his feet after he was honoured by the sect head.

Later, the prime minister shared pictures of his visit to the Dera on X and wrote, "It was a very special feeling to be at Dera Sachkhand Ballan on the Jayanti of Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji." "It was very special to meet Sant Niranjan Dass Ji at Dera Sachkhand Ballan on the special occasion of the Jayanti of Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji. He was recently conferred the Padma Shri, in recognition of his inspiring service to society," he said in another post.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said in Punjab, farmers received over Rs 6,000 crore under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and added that the labour class is being given their rights through new laws.

"Our government is continuously taking the teachings of Guru Ravidas forward," he said.

Modi also said in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, a temple and museum, dedicated to Guru Ravidas, is being constructed and that he had the privilege of laying its foundation stone.

Referring to the Union Budget, the prime minister said a provision of Rs 17 lakh crore has been earmarked, which will benefit villages, the poor, farmers and the youth.

“The budget will further empower the poor, the 'annadatta' (farmers), youth and women," he said.

"It is a budget to strengthen villages, to increase farmers’ income, and promote 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives,” he added.

Modi said the budget's big focus was on making Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur (all in Punjab) and other cities of the country big centres of development.

He also said that a provision of funds for the MSME sector has been made in the budget, along with many announcements for the export sector.

“India is becoming a big exporting nation in the field of textiles and clothing. Therefore, the budget made many announcements for the textile sector and the weavers,” Modi said.

The prime minister also said that several mega textile parks will come up in the country, which will benefit the cotton farmers and labourers.

Noting that sports was another focus area of the budget, Modi said Punjab was way ahead in this field.

Under the Khelo India Mission announced in the budget, not only modern infrastructure will come up, but coaches, staff and other professionals will also be prepared, he said.

Referring to the trade deal reached recently with the EU, which he called historic, Modi said the entire world is calling it the “mother of all deals”. “Our trade with 27 European countries will prosper with this deal, as we will pay negligible tax for sending goods there.” Asserting that Punjab is known for its hardworking people and skilled youth, the prime minister said the trade deal will benefit the state as well. PTI CHS SUN VSD KVK KVK