Country working in mission mode to realise vision of Guru Ravidas: PM Modi in Punjab

Jalandhar (Punjab), Feb 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is now working in a "mission mode" to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat and realise Guru Ravidas's vision of a society where nobody is deprived.

Modi, who visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan here, paid tributes to Guru Ravidas on the occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of the 15th century saint who is remembered as a social reformer and poet.

"I am satisfied that after so many decades after Independence, the country is now working in a mission mode to realise the vision of Guru Ravidas. This mission is called the target of Viksit Bharat," he said.

"Viksit Bharat means such a country where nobody is compelled to live in poverty, where there is respect for all and opportunities for all. With the blessings of Sant Ravidas, I am sure that we will certainly achieve the target of Viksit Bharat," he said while addressing a gathering.

Modi's visit to the dera came days after its head Sant Niranjan Dass was chosen for Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, on January 25.

The Dera Sachkhand, located at Ballan in Jalandhar, is the largest dera of Ravidassia community, the followers of Sant Ravidas.

Last December, Dera head Sant Dass had called on Prime Minister Modi in Delhi to invite him for the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on February 1.

Earlier, the prime minister reached the Adampur airport in Jalandhar at around 3.45 pm following the presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Before visiting the Dera Sachkhand, Modi unveiled the new name of the Adampur airport as Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport, Adampur and also virtually inaugurated the civil terminal building at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana.

Addressing the gathering at the dera, he said the saint gave a message of equality.

Modi said Guru Ravidas was born more than six centuries ago. He said that at that time the country was facing foreign invasions and many challenges existed.

"His teachings led to new awareness in society, which began to recognise and overcome its weaknesses," the prime minister said.

In Punjab too, lakhs of people walked on the path of Guru Ravidas's teachings and adopted his ideals. Guru Ravidas also presented a vision for the country's future, he said.

Speaking about Guru Ravidas's concept of a 'Begampura shehr', Modi said the revered saint had envisioned a society where no one is unhappy and deprived.

He said it is a matter of immense honour and pride that today, on the auspicious occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti, it has been decided that the Adampur airport will now onwards be known as Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport.

He also said it is a fitting tribute to the timeless ideals of Guru Ravidas, whose message of equality, compassion and service continues to motivate us all greatly.

Praising Dera Sachkhand Ballan, Modi said in the field of social service, the works of the dera has been highly commendable.

"...the work related to education and health, this work is being carried out under the guidance of Sant Niranjan Dass Ji Maharaj. Under his leadership, the ideas of Shri Guru Ravidas Ji have also spread to many countries around the world," he said.

Modi also took blessings of Dera head Sant Dass by touching his feet.

The prime minister said that he wants to express his personal gratitude to the dera as he recalled that a few months ago, a special 'Ardas' was performed for him on his birthday.

"This is not ordinary thing for me, but a special one in my life," said Modi.

Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, told the gathering that the constituency also happens to be the birthplace of Guru Ravidas.

"People of Varanasi gave me blessings and I had the fortune to also serve the place as an MP from there," he said. "We take inspiration from Guru Ravidas." Modi said today is the sacred day of Magh Purnima and auspicious occasion of Guru Ravidas's birth anniversary and extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion. PTI CHS SUN VSD KVK KVK